Cillian Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' Dominates BAFTA Nominations

The biopic 'Oppenheimer', starring Cillian Murphy as the theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, has scored an impressive 13 nominations at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2024. The film, directed by the acclaimed Christopher Nolan, has been nominated in categories including best film, best director, and best leading actor for Murphy.

'Oppenheimer' Leads BAFTA Nominations

'Oppenheimer' leads the pack of this year's BAFTA film awards nominees, outpacing other leading contenders such as 'Poor Things,' 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' and 'The Zone of Interest.' Murphy, for his portrayal of the titular character Oppenheimer, received his first-ever BAFTA nomination and will go head-to-head with fellow Irishman Barry Keoghan for Best Actor. The star-studded ceremony is slated to be hosted by David Tennant at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 18, and will be aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Other Notable Nominations

In addition to 'Oppenheimer,' other films have also garnered multiple nominations. 'Poor Things' bagged 11 nominations, while 'Killers Of The Flower Moon,' 'The Zone Of Interest,' and 'Anatomy Of A Fall' followed suit. Disney and Universal lead the way among distributors, with 23 and 20 nominations respectively. Among the notable individual nominations, Bradley Cooper has been nominated for best leading actor and director for 'Maestro.' 'Saltburn's' Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, and Jacob Elordi have also received nominations for their roles.

Actors Express Gratitude

Beyond the nominations, the actors associated with these films have expressed their joy and appreciation. Murphy praised director Christopher Nolan and his co-stars, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., who received nods in supporting categories. Rosamund Pike, nominated for best supporting actress for 'Saltburn,' described the recognition as 'bliss bliss bliss' and was delighted that her co-stars and the film were acknowledged. Emma Stone, a producer and actor in 'Poor Things,' a gothic fairytale with 11 nominations, expressed delight at the nominations, especially for the UK-based department heads. Colman Domingo, nominated for best actor for 'Rustin,' expressed his honor at being recognized for portraying civil rights champion Bayard Rustin.