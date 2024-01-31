Cillian Murphy Returns to Horror Genre with '28 Days Later' Sequel

Actor Cillian Murphy, known for his remarkable performance in the original '28 Days Later', is all set to return to the horror genre, not just as an actor but also donning the hat of an executive producer, for the highly anticipated sequel of the acclaimed film. In an industry where specifics often remain shrouded in secrecy, details about Murphy's potential onscreen appearance and the overall project remain undisclosed.

Sequel: A Two-Part Series

The sequel titled '28 Years Later' is projected as a two-part series. The creative minds behind the original film, Alex Garland and Danny Boyle, are reuniting for this project. Garland, the renowned writer, will be penning the second part while Boyle, known for his directorial prowess, will helm the first.

Intense Negotiations and Competition

The journey to secure a deal for this project wasn't a cake walk. It involved intense negotiations and fierce competition among the bigwigs of Hollywood studios. WME, the agency representing Boyle and Garland, presented the project to the industry, which became a hot pursuit for many. However, it was Sony who ultimately won the rights, inching past Warner Bros.

Anticipated Reunion

Boyle and Garland's reunion for '28 Years Later' has been a source of great excitement and interest for both studios and streaming services alike. This anticipated reunion has drawn comparisons to George Miller's acclaimed return to the Mad Max franchise with Fury Road. The original movie, '28 Days Later', was a massive hit, and despite the sequel, '28 Weeks Later', underperforming at the box office, the industry and fans are buzzing with anticipation for the new sequels, '28 Years Later' and '28 Years Later: Part 2'. With projected budgets in the $60 million range, a theatrical release is a priority for these films.