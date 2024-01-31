Cillian Murphy Returns to '28 Days Later' Franchise as Executive Producer

Irish actor Cillian Murphy, acclaimed for his performance as Jim in the original '28 Days Later', is set to step into an executive producer role for the much-awaited sequel '28 Years Later.' While the project is currently in development, the cloud of uncertainty concerning Murphy's potential on-screen appearance still hovers.

Return of the Original Team

The film marks a reunion of the original team, with Danny Boyle reprising his directorial role and Alex Garland returning as the screenwriter. This sequel, anticipated to follow the narrative of a rage virus that decimated the population of the U.K., stands as a testament to the enduring popularity of the franchise which first began in 2002.

Sony Acquires the Rights

In a competitive bidding war, Sony emerged victorious, acquiring the rights to '28 Years Later.' This purchase is suggestive of the film's potential to spawn even more movies in the franchise, possibly initiating a trilogy of zombie films. It is noteworthy that the sequel to '28 Days Later,' titled '28 Weeks Later,' failed to perform as expected at the box office, despite the original film's massive success.

Awaiting Confirmation of Murphy's Role

While fans are eager to know if Murphy will reprise his iconic role as Jim, the script for the third installment is still in the preliminary stages of development. With the title, '28 Years Later,' it appears that the film will continue the timeline established in the previous films, although an official confirmation is yet to be made.

As the film industry and fans alike wait for more information, the hope that Murphy will not only contribute behind the scenes but also bring his memorable character, Jim, back to life on screen, continues to grow.