Cillian Murphy Returns to '28 Days Later' Franchise: A Possible New Trilogy on the Horizon?

In an announcement sending shockwaves through the world of cinema, Cillian Murphy is set to reunite with director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland for the third film in the horror franchise, '28 Years Later'. The 'Peaky Blinders' star will not only return to his breakout role but also serve as an executive producer for the project. Details about Murphy's character's involvement are still under wraps, marking a suspenseful return to the series that catapulted his career.

Murphy Returns to His Horror Roots

Known for his role in 'Peaky Blinders' and recent involvement in 'Oppenheimer,' Murphy's return to the franchise that launched his early career has ignited excitement among fans. The actor will play a key role in the production of '28 Years Later', the highly anticipated third installment in the acclaimed horror franchise. Despite his absence in the 2007 sequel '28 Weeks Later', Murphy's involvement in '28 Years Later' has sparked anticipation.

Sony Wins the Bidding War

Adding to the excitement, Sony Pictures emerged victorious from a competitive bidding war to distribute the film. The studio has reportedly allocated a budget of $60 million for the sequel. The film is intended to be a two-part story, with Boyle and Garland, the original writer and director of '28 Days Later', reuniting. Specific details about the plot and release date, however, remain a mystery.

'28 Years Later': A Potential New Trilogy?

The sequel, a direct follow-up to the first movie, could potentially launch a new trilogy in the horror franchise. The budget for each movie in the potential trilogy is expected to be in the $60-75 million range. The news that Murphy, Boyle, and Garland are reuniting for the project has drawn comparisons to George Miller's return to 'Mad Max' with 'Fury Road'.

