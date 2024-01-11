Cillian Murphy Reflects on ’28 Days Later’, Speaks About Potential Sequel Involvement

In a recent turn of events, Cillian Murphy, renowned for his role in the post-apocalyptic horror film ’28 Days Later’, candidly discussed potential involvement in a rumored sequel to the iconic 2002 film. The discussion comes in the wake of speculation surrounding the development of a sequel, although no official announcements have been made yet.

A Nostalgic Reflection

Reflecting on his initial days, Murphy fondly remembered his experiences working with director Danny Boyle on the original film. ’28 Days Later’ marked a significant milestone in Murphy’s career, contributing immensely to his development as an actor. The film, he acknowledges, left an indelible impact on his acting journey.

Speculations and Expectations

While expressing his admiration for Boyle, Murphy did not confirm his involvement in a prospective sequel. Despite the fond reminiscence and the importance he attributes to the film in shaping his career, Murphy emphasized his present concentration on other projects. His decision to return to the franchise remains contingent on various factors – a compelling script, appropriate timing, and a convincing vision for the sequel.

The Future of ’28 Days Later’

The possibility of a sequel to ’28 Days Later’, tentatively titled ’28 Months Later’, has ignited excitement among fans. The original movie’s success, coupled with director Danny Boyle’s hint at a third film possibly set in England, only intensifies the anticipation. However, Murphy’s potential involvement as Jim remains a burning question, keeping fans on tenterhooks.