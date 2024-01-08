en English
Arts & Entertainment

Cillian Murphy Clinches Golden Globe for ‘Oppenheimer’, Praises Co-stars and Director

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Cillian Murphy Clinches Golden Globe for ‘Oppenheimer’, Praises Co-stars and Director

Irish actor Cillian Murphy has won the coveted Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his stellar performance in ‘Oppenheimer.’ The announcement was made during the 81st Golden Globe awards held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, hosted by Jo Koy. This award marks Murphy’s first Golden Globe win, despite a previous nomination for ‘Breakfast on Pluto’ in 2005.

A Triumph for Murphy and Oppenheimer

Murphy’s portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan-directed film has been widely acclaimed, propelling him to his well-deserved win. His victory has not only further solidified his status in Hollywood but also boosted the momentum of ‘Oppenheimer’ in the Oscar race. The film has emerged as a juggernaut, with director Christopher Nolan also bagging the Best Director award.

A Humorous and Heartfelt Acceptance Speech

Upon receiving the award, Murphy delivered a partially censored acceptance speech, filled with gratitude and humor. He described himself as the ‘luckiest man alive’ and jokingly referenced Nolan’s reputed policy of not having chairs on set, a claim previously made by actress Anne Hathaway.

Acknowledging the Ensemble Cast and Crew

In his acceptance speech, Murphy heartily thanked the producers, Chris and Emma Thomas, for their support during the filmmaking process. He also acknowledged his fellow co-stars, including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Gary Oldman. Further adding to the laurels of ‘Oppenheimer,’ Robert Downey Jr. secured the Best Supporting Actor award, marking his fourth Golden Globe win.

The success of ‘Oppenheimer’ at the Golden Globes underscores the film’s exceptional story-telling and remarkable performances, setting the bar high for the upcoming Oscar awards.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

