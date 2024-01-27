Cilgerran Players Reimagine 'Jack and the Beanstalk' with a Local Twist

The Cilgerran Players, a performance group known for their unique interpretations of classic tales, are set to enthrall audiences with their rendition of the beloved pantomime 'Jack and the Beanstalk'. The production, tailored to resonate with its locale, places the narrative in rural west Wales, while also introducing a fantastical realm, the Land Beyond the Clouds.

A Tale for All Ages

The show has been designed to captivate both children and adults with its blend of comic creativity and a lineup of quirky characters. In their hands, 'Jack and the Beanstalk' transcends from a simple fairy tale to a tale teeming with eccentric personalities and unexpected twists.

Characters That Charm and Delight

Among the characters are Teresina Tatti, a former opera singer and enduring diva; Sir Basil Blunderbuss, a lascivious squire; his son Bertie, who shares his father's traits; and Buttercup the cow. Adding to the mix are Merlina, a benevolent wizard, and a group of mischievous, talking jackdaws. These roles are brought to life by local talent, with children and teenagers from the area stepping into the spotlight.

Experience the Magic at Cilgerran Village Hall

The performances will take place at Cilgerran Village Hall, with the first show scheduled for 7.30 pm on Thursday, February 8. Ticket prices are set at £8 for adults and £5 for children under 13, which includes substantial refreshments. Tickets can be purchased at local outlets such as Cilgerran Siop y Pentre and Pendre Garage. Additional information can be sought by contacting the organizers at 01239 615909.