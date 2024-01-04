Ciara: More Than Just A Singer

Renowned singer Ciara recently found herself at the center of a linguistic correction by her fans. The discussion began when Ciara took to Instagram to reveal the meaning of her newborn daughter’s name, Amora Princess Wilson. According to Ciara, ‘Amora’ signified ‘love’ in Italian, French, and Arabic. However, her fans were quick to point out the inaccuracies in her translation.

Amora: Love or Mustard?

Fans clarified that ‘amour’ and ‘amore’ are the French and Italian words for love, respectively. Moreover, ‘amora’ bears no relation to the Arabic term for love. Injecting a lighthearted note into the conversation, one fan humorously indicated that ‘amora’ is a type of French mustard. This exchange unfolded on Instagram following the birth of her daughter, who weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce, on December 11.

Mom of Many: Ciara’s Growing Family

Beyond Amora, Ciara and her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson, share two other children together, Sienna Princess and Win Harrison. Additionally, Ciara has a son, Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future. Despite the minor mix-up with her daughter’s name, Ciara continues to engage with her fans, sharing significant milestones of her life.

Ciara’s Unexpected Connection to Derek Jeter

Among these personal revelations, Ciara recently discovered a surprising familial connection. Through the PBS series ‘Finding Your Roots,’ Ciara found out that she is related to baseball legend Derek Jeter. The news, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, was met with shock and excitement. This discovery adds another layer to the narrative of Ciara’s multifaceted life, intertwining her personal journey with the broader tapestry of American cultural history.