Church of the Holy Trinity Invites Artists for Annual Arts Festival

The Church of the Holy Trinity, an esteemed spiritual institution nestled on A St., has unrolled a vibrant canvas for art enthusiasts. The third annual Holy Trinity Arts Festival, set to be held on May 18, is now open for artist participation. The festival, known for its wide-ranging visual media, is a beacon for artists specializing in painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, fiber, ceramics, jewelry, glass, leather, metal, wood, sculpture, and mixed media.

Embracing Artistic Diversity

This annual event hosted by the church, stands as an open invitation to artists, both local and non-local, to showcase their unique creations and engage in enriching dialogue with the community. The festival, steeped in artistic diversity, offers a unique platform for artists, fostering a symbiotic relationship with the community that transcends the conventional boundaries of art exhibitions.

Application & Selection Process

Prospective artists can access the festival details and application forms on the dedicated event website, holytrinityartsfestival.com. The application window closes on March 15, providing ample time for artists to put forward their best work. A jury, composed of individuals well-versed in the world of art, will meticulously review the submissions and select the participating artists. The selected artists will be notified of their acceptance by March 22, ensuring transparency in the process and a fair opportunity for all applicants.

A Platform for Artistic Expression

The Holy Trinity Arts Festival mirrors the church’s commitment to nurturing creativity and community engagement. By throwing open its doors to artists from a broad spectrum of visual media, the festival not only amplifies the voice of artists but also fosters a sense of unity and appreciation for art within the community. The festival, through its celebration of artistic diversity, serves as a testament to the role of arts in fostering dialogue, understanding, and unity in society.