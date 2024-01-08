en English
Arts & Entertainment

Chuck D Defends Madonna Against Ageism, Draws Parallels to Racism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
Chuck D Defends Madonna Against Ageism, Draws Parallels to Racism

Public Enemy’s frontman, Chuck D, has become the latest voice to join the chorus against ageism in the music industry, especially in defense of pop icon Madonna. In a series of tweets, the 63-year-old rapper drew comparisons between ageism and racism, condemning the prejudiced remarks Madonna has received amidst her ongoing ‘The Celebration Tour’.

Chuck D’s Take on Ageism in Music Industry

Chuck D resonated with the fitness challenges that artists face as they age. Referencing his own experiences with biking and Pilates, he acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining a rigorous performance schedule, particularly considering the demanding nature of Madonna’s song catalog. He argued that the negative criticism Madonna has faced is rooted in ageism, a prejudice he believes is as destructive and pervasive as racism.

Support from Fellow Artists and Fans

Chuck D also brought attention to his fellow musician, Flavor Flav, who at 64, stays active with regular Pilates sessions. This revelation seems to have resonated with fans online who responded positively to Chuck D’s comments. One user highlighted the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle and proper diet, while another emphasized Madonna’s longstanding advocacy for various marginalized groups. The conversation quickly became a larger discussion on the challenges and prejudices faced by aging artists and the societal expectations they are expected to meet.

Addressing the Industry’s Ageist Biases

The music industry’s ageist biases have long been criticized, and Chuck D’s comments come at a time when these issues are increasingly coming to the fore. As artists continue to push boundaries and defy societal expectations in their later years, it’s clear that a paradigm shift is needed to challenge these outdated attitudes. Chuck D’s defense of Madonna is a significant step in this direction, highlighting the need for respect and appreciation of artists, regardless of their age.

Arts & Entertainment Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

