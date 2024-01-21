Christopher Reeve's Children Express Unseen 'The Flash' Cameo and Discuss New Documentary

At the Sundance Film Festival, a poignant revelation was made by the children of the late actor Christopher Reeve. Will, Matthew, and Alexandra Reeve expressed that they have not seen 'The Flash,' a film directed by Andy Muschietti, which featured a posthumous cameo of their father recreated with computer graphics, 19 years after his passing. This cameo was a tribute to Christopher Reeve's iconic portrayal of Superman, yet the Reeve siblings indicated that they did not participate in or approve the inclusion of this digital representation of their father.

Unseen Cameo and Unapproved Posthumous Representation

The children of the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve, who passed away in 2004, revealed that they did not watch the film. Furthermore, they were not involved in the creation of the cameo, stirring a variety of reactions on the Internet. While some praised Reeve's acting prowess, others expressed discontent with the controversial CGI choice in 'The Flash'.

Christopher Reeve's Legacy Beyond Superman

Will Reeve shared an insight into his father's career, mentioning that Christopher Reeve would have been most proud of his role in 'Remains Of The Day.' This film allowed him to show a different facet of his acting ability, beyond the Superman role that he is most associated with.

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story'

The Reeve siblings were at the Sundance Film Festival to promote 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve story,' a new documentary about their father's life. They described this film as a 'beautiful gift' that encompasses the full spectrum of their father's experiences, both in the public eye and in his private life. The documentary, which provides a fuller insight into Reeve's career beyond the Superman role, is currently seeking distribution.