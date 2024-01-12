en English
Arts & Entertainment

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Set for Streaming Debut on Peacock

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Christopher Nolan’s cinematic masterstroke, ‘Oppenheimer,’ a critical and commercial success of 2023, is poised to make its streaming debut on Peacock on February 16. The movie, that encapsulates the development of the first atomic bomb, was initially unveiled in theaters in July 2023, raking in over $950 million globally. Following its successful theatrical run, it was made available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital storefronts for purchase and rental.

The Peacock Exclusive Streaming

Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, has secured exclusive rights to stream ‘Oppenheimer,’ leveraging the ownership of NBC Universal, which also holds sway over Universal Pictures, the studio responsible for the film. This move is anticipated to significantly boost the streaming platform’s viewership, given the film’s high-profile success and acclaim.

An Array of Nolan’s Films on Peacock

In addition to ‘Oppenheimer,’ Peacock is set to start streaming several of Nolan’s other renowned films, such as his Batman trilogy, ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Inception,’ and ‘Memento’ starting February 1. This development serves as a treat for Nolan’s fans, offering an array of his acclaimed work on a single platform.

A Star-Studded Ensemble

‘Oppenheimer’ features Cillian Murphy in the pivotal role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the Manhattan Project. The film’s supporting cast includes high-profile actors such as Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, and Robert Downey Jr. The narrative, rooted in the historical events of the United States’ development and deployment of the atomic bomb during World War II, presents a captivating story of scientific breakthroughs and ethical dilemmas.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

