Christopher Nolan Lauds Showtime's 'The Curse' as Unique TV Triumph

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan recently led a Q&A session on 'The Curse', the satirical comedy series starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder. Nolan compared the Showtime series' unique tone and mood to iconic shows like 'Twin Peaks' and 'The Prisoner', expressing admiration for the performances of Stone and co-star Benny Safdie.

Nolan's Praise for 'The Curse'

During the Q&A, Nolan expressed his high regard for 'The Curse', commending the series for its exploration of exploitation and the originality of its premise. The series revolves around a married couple who host their own HGTV show and face an unexpected twist due to an alleged curse. Nolan found the show 'incredible' and 'unlike anything I’ve ever seen on television before.'

Accolades for 'The Curse'

The satirical black comedy thriller, which premiered on Showtime on November 12, 2023, has garnered critical acclaim. It boasts a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Stone received a Golden Globe nomination for her role. The series' exploration of social issues, including white privilege, has been particularly praised.

Humorous Remarks at Sundance

At the recent 2024 Sundance Film Festival, actor Robert Downey Jr. humorously commented on Nolan's newfound public recognition, suggesting it was a 'terrible tragedy' for the famously private director. Nolan was at the festival to receive the prestigious Trailblazer Award.