Arts & Entertainment

Christopher Nolan Hails Ludwig Göransson’s Score as the ‘DNA’ of ‘Oppenheimer’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan has lauded composer Ludwig Göransson’s score for the film ‘Oppenheimer’ as the film’s lifeblood. Nolan equated the score to the movie’s ‘DNA’ and the ‘secret sauce.’ The duo shared a close-knit collaboration from the early stages, even before the script’s completion, with Göransson composing hours of music to fuel the filmmaking process.

The Role of Music in ‘Oppenheimer’

The film’s unique sound design was recently showcased in a live concert at the University of California, Los Angeles’s Royce Hall. The concert featured 55 musicians who contributed to the film’s score, under the watchful eye of conductor Anthony Parnther. Universal Pictures executives were among the attendees, appreciating the display of the film’s distinct musical element.

Nolan and Murphy’s Collaboration

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Nolan expressed immense satisfaction with the reception of ‘Oppenheimer.’ He particularly praised lead actor Cillian Murphy’s performance. Murphy, who refrained from watching the film during its production, was moved by the final product and the accompanying music. He attributed his positive response to his long-standing trust and history with Nolan.

Awards Season and Beyond

As awards season continues, Murphy, despite his preference for a quiet, low-profile life, is embracing the festivities. He is encouraged by the film’s success, which has earned nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including nods for Murphy and fellow cast members Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt. The film, which narrates the tale of the atomic bomb’s inventor, has quickly emerged as a frontrunner for the upcoming Academy Awards in March.

Arts & Entertainment Music
