Christopher Eccleston: 'True Detective', Imposter Syndrome, and Evolution of the Film Industry

Actor Christopher Eccleston, renowned for his role in 'Doctor Who,' opens up about his career, his latest role in the fourth season of 'True Detective,' and his ongoing battle with imposter syndrome. Best known for portraying characters imbued with a palpable sense of anxiety and intensity, Eccleston now steps into the shoes of an adulterous police boss in the acclaimed HBO series, lauded for its unflinching portrayal of masculinity.

A Departure from the Norm

This season of 'True Detective' veers off the beaten path, pivoting its spotlight onto powerful women navigating through the icy wilderness of Alaska. Leading the pack is the indomitable Jodie Foster, stepping into the role of the police chief investigating the enigmatic disappearance of male scientists. Eccleston lauds the series for upending traditional gender roles, particularly in its depiction of women in control, a stark contrast to the normative objectification of women in crime dramas.

Working with a Long-Time Idol

Eccleston shares a poignant anecdote about his first encounter with Foster, a long-time idol of his. Their initial meeting, he recalls, was marked by an unintentional table-breaking incident, an event that sparked a shared understanding and fostered an effortless working relationship between the two. He fondly recalls how this incident broke the ice, paving the way for their on-screen chemistry.

Evolution of the Industry

Commenting on the industry's evolution, Eccleston appreciates the recent introduction of intimacy coordinators on set. He views this as a progressive step for both protection and creative expression, reflecting on past experiences with sex scenes and the strides the industry has taken since.