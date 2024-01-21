Christopher Eccleston on 'True Detective': Shattering Hypermasculinity and Embracing New Industry Changes

Actor Christopher Eccleston, celebrated for his diverse roles in film and television, including 'Doctor Who', has recently shared insights into his career, experiences, and his latest role in the fourth season of HBO's 'True Detective'. At 59, Eccleston finds himself tackling the character of an inscrutable adulterous police boss in a series renowned for its intense and unflinching portrayal of crime and investigation.

Shattering Hypermasculinity

Unlike previous seasons which focused heavily on hypermasculine themes, season four, written and directed by Issa López, breaks new ground as it unfolds in the remote landscapes of Alaska. The season introduces a significant gender role reversal, featuring tough female characters investigating the mysterious disappearance of male scientists.

Admiration for Co-Star Jodie Foster

Eccleston expresses his admiration for his co-star Jodie Foster, who steps into the shoes of Liz Danvers, the town's police chief. The actor recalls a particularly memorable incident during their first meeting for a sex scene discussion. The conversation, fraught with awkwardness, ended in laughter and a shared understanding, forging a bond between the two seasoned performers.

Intimacy Coordinators: A Game Changer

Speaking on the changing dynamics of the film industry, Eccleston praises the introduction of intimacy coordinators. He emphasizes their crucial role in providing both protection for actors and facilitating creative expression in sex scenes, thereby contributing significantly to the overall quality of performances.

Throughout the interview, Eccleston reflects candidly on his enduring imposter syndrome. He attributes his early inspirations to politically charged television and acknowledges the impact of his performances on audiences.