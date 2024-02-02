Christopher Briney Embarks on a New Journey with 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie

Prime's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star, Christopher Briney, has accepted the role of Aaron Samuels in the reboot of 'Mean Girls' musical movie. The 25-year-old actor, known for his knack of portraying high school love triangles, agreed to step into the character's shoes when he learned singing was not a requirement for the role.

Bringing a fresh perspective to Aaron Samuels

In a candid interview, Briney revealed his strategy to bring a fresh perspective to the role. He chose not to rewatch the original film, ensuring his portrayal was not just an emulation but an interpretation, fresh and unique. Briney believes that his personal experiences will add depth to his portrayal of Aaron Samuels, a character often manipulated by others in the story.

Unveiling the talent behind the 'Mean Girls' reboot

The 'Mean Girls' reboot boasts a star-studded cast, including Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, and Auli i Cravalho. Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., the movie also features cameo appearances from Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, and Lindsay Lohan, linking it to the original 2004 film. Briney has expressed his excitement and honor to be part of such a significant cultural phenomenon.

The 'Mean Girls' musical - A marketing strategy

Interestingly, the film's marketing strategy did not heavily promote it as a musical. This decision did not deter fans who found the reboot enjoyable and satisfying with its laughs and catchy musical numbers. Briney's involvement in the project has added a new dimension to the iconic 'Mean Girls' phenomenon, as he brings his unique portrayal of Aaron Samuels to the big screen.