en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Christmas Vacation’ Reunion: Brian Doyle Murray Joins Cast of ‘A Christmas Letter’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
‘Christmas Vacation’ Reunion: Brian Doyle Murray Joins Cast of ‘A Christmas Letter’

Actor Brian Doyle Murray, celebrated for his role in the holiday cult classic ‘Christmas Vacation,’ is set to grace the silver screen once again in the forthcoming Christmas film, ‘A Christmas Letter’. Currently being filmed in Utica, this production is stirring up quite the excitement as it marks a reunion of the cherished 1989 film’s cast. This is not Murray’s first association with Utica. He, along with his brother Bill Murray, were part owners of the Utica Blue Sox baseball team in 1983, the year they clinched the Penn League Championship.

Reunion of the ‘Christmas Vacation’ Cast

In ‘A Christmas Letter’, penned by Ilion, NY based writer Michael Cunningham, the plot takes a whimsical turn. It shadows a man’s quest to outshine his friend’s yearly accomplishments by steering his family on an unforgettable vacation. Besides Murray, seasoned actors Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid have been roped in for notable cameo roles, further amplifying the parallels with ‘Christmas Vacation’.

Anticipated Filming Timeline and Local Support

The filming for ‘A Christmas Letter’ commenced over the previous weekend and is expected to run through the course of January. The announcement of the film and its subsequent filming in Utica have been warmly received by the locals. Utica Film Commissioner, Paul Buckley, has publicly acknowledged the supportive reception from the residents as they play host to the film’s production.

A Welcome Return for Randy Quaid

This venture is particularly significant for Randy Quaid as ‘A Christmas Letter’ marks his first project since 2018. With the reunion of the ‘Christmas Vacation’ ensemble and the promise of a captivating storyline, this holiday film is set to make waves upon its release.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Kai Cenat's Viral Meltdown: The Pressure and Passion of Competitive Gaming
In an unprecedented fit of passion and frustration, popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, reacted dramatically to losing a game of Fortnite by obliterating his streaming setup. The incident, captured during a live broadcast, has propelled the streamer into the viral spotlight and sparked conversations about the intense pressure and emotional toll that competitive gaming can
Kai Cenat's Viral Meltdown: The Pressure and Passion of Competitive Gaming
Thriller Writer Tracy Sierra's Haunted House Inspires Her Debut Novel
9 mins ago
Thriller Writer Tracy Sierra's Haunted House Inspires Her Debut Novel
Vivica A. Fox and Taraji P. Henson at Odds Over Black Actresses' Pay Inequity in Hollywood
9 mins ago
Vivica A. Fox and Taraji P. Henson at Odds Over Black Actresses' Pay Inequity in Hollywood
DPI in Gaming Mice: A Key Factor in Gaming Precision
2 mins ago
DPI in Gaming Mice: A Key Factor in Gaming Precision
Mystery and Controversy Surround Viral Stranger Things Levitating Halloween Display in Plainfield
3 mins ago
Mystery and Controversy Surround Viral Stranger Things Levitating Halloween Display in Plainfield
Willem Dafoe Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: A Reflection on His Enduring Career
5 mins ago
Willem Dafoe Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: A Reflection on His Enduring Career
Latest Headlines
World News
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
26 seconds
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
1 min
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
1 min
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior
2 mins
Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
2 mins
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
2 mins
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
3 mins
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
3 mins
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
4 mins
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
25 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app