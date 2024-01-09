‘Christmas Vacation’ Reunion: Brian Doyle Murray Joins Cast of ‘A Christmas Letter’

Actor Brian Doyle Murray, celebrated for his role in the holiday cult classic ‘Christmas Vacation,’ is set to grace the silver screen once again in the forthcoming Christmas film, ‘A Christmas Letter’. Currently being filmed in Utica, this production is stirring up quite the excitement as it marks a reunion of the cherished 1989 film’s cast. This is not Murray’s first association with Utica. He, along with his brother Bill Murray, were part owners of the Utica Blue Sox baseball team in 1983, the year they clinched the Penn League Championship.

Reunion of the ‘Christmas Vacation’ Cast

In ‘A Christmas Letter’, penned by Ilion, NY based writer Michael Cunningham, the plot takes a whimsical turn. It shadows a man’s quest to outshine his friend’s yearly accomplishments by steering his family on an unforgettable vacation. Besides Murray, seasoned actors Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid have been roped in for notable cameo roles, further amplifying the parallels with ‘Christmas Vacation’.

Anticipated Filming Timeline and Local Support

The filming for ‘A Christmas Letter’ commenced over the previous weekend and is expected to run through the course of January. The announcement of the film and its subsequent filming in Utica have been warmly received by the locals. Utica Film Commissioner, Paul Buckley, has publicly acknowledged the supportive reception from the residents as they play host to the film’s production.

A Welcome Return for Randy Quaid

This venture is particularly significant for Randy Quaid as ‘A Christmas Letter’ marks his first project since 2018. With the reunion of the ‘Christmas Vacation’ ensemble and the promise of a captivating storyline, this holiday film is set to make waves upon its release.