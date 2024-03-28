Christine Quinn Seeks Restraining Order Against Husband After Alleged Assault, Concerns Over Son's Safety

Christine Quinn, known for her role in Selling Sunset, has taken legal action against her husband, Christian Richard, following two arrests for alleged domestic violence. The LAPD confirmed the incidents, including an assault with a deadly weapon, heightening concerns for their son's safety and leading to Quinn's request for a temporary restraining order.

Escalating Tensions Lead to Legal Action

The dispute between Quinn and Richard, real name Christian Dumontet, escalated on March 19 when Richard was arrested at their Hollywood home. According to police reports, an altercation involving a bag containing a glass bottle resulted in their son being struck, though not directly targeted. Richard's subsequent arrest for violating an emergency protective order further complicated the situation. Quinn's restraining order request aims to maintain a safe distance between Richard and their family, including their residence, her workplace, and their son's childcare facilities.

Quinn's Legal Demands and Custody Concerns

In her legal filing, Quinn not only seeks to ensure Richard's absence from their home but also requests financial support for utilities, mortgage payments, and childcare. The couple's tumultuous relationship has prompted Quinn to pursue full custody, citing fears of potential abduction by Richard due to his ties to France. This dramatic turn in their personal lives underscores a bitter custody and divorce battle ahead, with both parents expressing concerns over their child's well-being.

Background and Impact

Quinn and Richard's relationship, once showcased on Selling Sunset, has taken a dark turn, marked by allegations of violence and manipulation. Their marriage, celebrated in a high-profile Gothic-themed wedding, is now overshadowed by legal disputes and public scrutiny. As the situation unfolds, the implications for their family and Quinn's career remain uncertain, with the real estate and entertainment communities closely watching.