Arts & Entertainment

Christina Aguilera’s Surprise for Bree Runway During Las Vegas Residency

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Christina Aguilera’s Surprise for Bree Runway During Las Vegas Residency

The world-renowned pop star, Christina Aguilera, recently commenced her Las Vegas residency, showcasing her enduring appeal and iconic hits. Aguilera’s kick-off was marked by a nostalgic hairstyle choice—a platinum blonde lob, reminiscent of her ‘Genie in a Bottle’ days. The hairstyle, a fun nod to the longevity of her career, coupled with smoky glittery gray eyes and glossy lips, remained consistent throughout the show.

Aguilera’s Las Vegas Residency

Aguilera’s residency is hosted at Voltaire at the Venetian. The show features a live performance of ‘Glam’ for the first time, among other iconic hits like ‘Genie in a Bottle’, ‘Beautiful’, and ‘Lady Marmalade’. The 90-minute concert, running for 10 performances through March 2, 2024, has been packed with a variety of hits and show-stopping outfits. Aguilera collaborated with stylist Chris Horan to showcase at least nine different looks, ranging from a rosette-covered cape to a towering gown and leotards galore.

Surprise for Bree Runway

In an unexpected twist, Aguilera incorporated the song ‘THAT GIRL’ by the rising musician Bree Runway into her performance of ‘Glam’. The surprise inclusion caused a stir, with Runway expressing shock and excitement on social media, claiming she almost fell when she heard her own voice during Aguilera’s show. Responding to Runway’s enthusiastic reaction, Aguilera extended an invitation to her to attend the Vegas show.

Future Projects

Beyond her performance work, Aguilera is also set to executive produce a stage musical adaptation of Burlesque, with Steven Antin penning the script. The adaptation, which will feature songs from the original film and new numbers by Todrick Hall, is expected to premiere in the U.K. Aguilera has been actively promoting her Las Vegas residency on Instagram, depicting it as an intimate, seductive, and sophisticated new show that offers a modern twist on performance experiences. She has shared previews of rehearsals from Burlesque, highlighting her vocal talent and dance moves.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

