Arts & Entertainment

Christina Aguilera’s Style Evolution: Casual to Sultry Promoter

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:57 am EST
Christina Aguilera's Style Evolution: Casual to Sultry Promoter

Renowned singer Christina Aguilera presented two contrasting looks over the past few days, from casual chic to sultry sophistication. The artist, known for her chameleon-like ability to adapt her style, recently stepped out for a dinner at Catch Steak in Los Angeles, donning a casual yet trendy ensemble. The outfit comprised bootleg jeans adorned with cross embellishments, a black padded YSL leather jacket, pointed black leather boots and a padded black Prada handbag. Her look was completed with a sleek updo and a simple silver chain necklace.

From Casual Chic to Sultry Elegance

Just two days prior, the singer embraced a sultry look as she promoted a personal lubricant from her own company, Playground, on Instagram. Aguilera was seen in a strapless silky black gown with a deep neckline and sheer sleeves, holding up a bottle of Mood Maker intimacy oil. The artist is known for advocating sexual wellness as a part of everyday health, and her product highlights natural ingredients designed to enhance pleasure.

Playground: A Venture into the Wellness Industry

Co-founded by Aguilera, Catherine Magee, and Sandy Vukovic in May 2022, Playground specializes in vegan personal lubricants that have received FDA approval. In March 2023, Aguilera was named chief brand advisor, with Magee serving as CEO and Vukovic as chief product officer. The company’s mission is not just to sell a product but to promote a culture of wellness and acceptance, breaking stigmas surrounding sexual health.

Christina Aguilera: A Diverse Portfolio

Aguilera’s ventures go beyond her illustrious music career. She has shown her entrepreneurial spirit in various fields, including wellness and fashion. Her recent style transformation and her involvement in Playground showcase her versatility and commitment to advocating for wellness and self-expression.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

