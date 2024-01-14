en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Christina Aguilera’s Daughter Aspires to Be ‘Daught-ager’: A Manager in the Making

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
Christina Aguilera’s Daughter Aspires to Be ‘Daught-ager’: A Manager in the Making

In a heartwarming revelation, Grammy Award-winning singer Christina Aguilera shared her nine-year-old daughter Summer’s aspirations to not just follow in her mother’s footsteps, but to lead the way. Sparked by a casual chat during a school ride, Summer expressed her desire to be her mother’s manager or photographer, a career path that Aguilera finds both amusing and endearing. The term ‘daught-ager,’ a clever blend of ‘daughter’ and ‘manager,’ made its debut when Aguilera shared this anecdote with fellow musician Will.i.am.

A Budding ‘Daught-ager’

Already displaying a proactive attitude, Summer has been managing her mother’s schedule with aplomb, reminding Aguilera of appointments and providing her with words of encouragement before performances. It is perhaps this mature outlook that led Will.i.am to coin the term ‘daught-ager’ to describe Summer’s unique role. The young girl’s fascination with the behind-the-scenes aspects of her mother’s career, including the production elements and interaction with the band and background singers, offers a glimpse into her future prospects in the entertainment industry.

Family Ties

Christina Aguilera, engaged to Matthew Rutler since 2010, has two children. The singer was previously married to Jordan Bratman and they share a son named Max. Summer and her brother Max often feature in various posts on Aguilera’s social media accounts, giving fans a peek into the close-knit family’s life.

Beyond the Stage

While Aguilera’s career has been marked by her powerful performances and iconic voice, it is her role as a mother that seems to have had a profound influence on her life. In addition to being her ‘daught-ager,’ Summer serves as a pillar of unwavering support and a calming presence before performances. The bond between mother and daughter extends beyond the professional realm, with Summer providing a grounding force for Aguilera amidst her demanding career.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
24 seconds ago
The Academy Celebrates Iconic Indian Film DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan's Successful Year and Potential Oscar Consideration
Unraveling the tapestry of Indian cinema, the Academy’s recent Instagram post featuring a classic song from the 1995 film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ), elicited a wave of enthusiasm among netizens. The post spotlighted Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the film’s lead actors, performing ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna,’ a timeless song etched in the hearts
The Academy Celebrates Iconic Indian Film DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan's Successful Year and Potential Oscar Consideration
Marvel's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi 4 - A Thrilling Adventure Beckons
4 mins ago
Marvel's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi 4 - A Thrilling Adventure Beckons
Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Late 'Grown Ups' Co-Star Alec Musser
4 mins ago
Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Late 'Grown Ups' Co-Star Alec Musser
Jamaica's Potters Fair Art & Craft Show: A Celebration of Local Talent
32 seconds ago
Jamaica's Potters Fair Art & Craft Show: A Celebration of Local Talent
Resurgence of Explicit Sexual Content in Cinema: A New Dawn or a Step Back?
2 mins ago
Resurgence of Explicit Sexual Content in Cinema: A New Dawn or a Step Back?
Scheed Cole Creates Iconic Wallabee Clarks Sculpture at S Hotel, Montego Bay
4 mins ago
Scheed Cole Creates Iconic Wallabee Clarks Sculpture at S Hotel, Montego Bay
Latest Headlines
World News
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
9 seconds
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
13 seconds
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
15 seconds
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration
23 seconds
Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration
Global Events Stir Interest: A Review of Recent Happenings
29 seconds
Global Events Stir Interest: A Review of Recent Happenings
Andy Craddock: Rising Above Physical Constraints to Set New World Record
33 seconds
Andy Craddock: Rising Above Physical Constraints to Set New World Record
TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu Submits Surety Amidst Tension
55 seconds
TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu Submits Surety Amidst Tension
Tshering Tobgay: A Political Comeback Amid Bhutan's Economic Challenges
1 min
Tshering Tobgay: A Political Comeback Amid Bhutan's Economic Challenges
Desert of Malibu's Astonishing Comeback Secures St Catherine Cup
2 mins
Desert of Malibu's Astonishing Comeback Secures St Catherine Cup
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app