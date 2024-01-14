Christina Aguilera’s Daughter Aspires to Be ‘Daught-ager’: A Manager in the Making

In a heartwarming revelation, Grammy Award-winning singer Christina Aguilera shared her nine-year-old daughter Summer’s aspirations to not just follow in her mother’s footsteps, but to lead the way. Sparked by a casual chat during a school ride, Summer expressed her desire to be her mother’s manager or photographer, a career path that Aguilera finds both amusing and endearing. The term ‘daught-ager,’ a clever blend of ‘daughter’ and ‘manager,’ made its debut when Aguilera shared this anecdote with fellow musician Will.i.am.

A Budding ‘Daught-ager’

Already displaying a proactive attitude, Summer has been managing her mother’s schedule with aplomb, reminding Aguilera of appointments and providing her with words of encouragement before performances. It is perhaps this mature outlook that led Will.i.am to coin the term ‘daught-ager’ to describe Summer’s unique role. The young girl’s fascination with the behind-the-scenes aspects of her mother’s career, including the production elements and interaction with the band and background singers, offers a glimpse into her future prospects in the entertainment industry.

Family Ties

Christina Aguilera, engaged to Matthew Rutler since 2010, has two children. The singer was previously married to Jordan Bratman and they share a son named Max. Summer and her brother Max often feature in various posts on Aguilera’s social media accounts, giving fans a peek into the close-knit family’s life.

Beyond the Stage

While Aguilera’s career has been marked by her powerful performances and iconic voice, it is her role as a mother that seems to have had a profound influence on her life. In addition to being her ‘daught-ager,’ Summer serves as a pillar of unwavering support and a calming presence before performances. The bond between mother and daughter extends beyond the professional realm, with Summer providing a grounding force for Aguilera amidst her demanding career.