Arts & Entertainment

Christina Aguilera Postpones Las Vegas Shows Amid Health Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Christina Aguilera Postpones Las Vegas Shows Amid Health Concerns

Pop music sensation, Christina Aguilera, has announced the deferral of her upcoming Las Vegas concerts due to health constraints. The singer, who recently celebrated her 43rd birthday, inaugurated a new residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas, marking the commencement of the New Year with a series of intimate performances. However, the star informed her followers via social media that she has contracted the flu, prompting her to reschedule two of her shows that were initially slated for January 5 and 6.

Flu Derails Aguilera’s Concerts

Shortly after the launch of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Aguilera’s sickness forced her to shelve her performances. The global pop icon has yet to confirm the new dates for the postponed shows. In her message to fans, Aguilera expressed disappointment over the delay and eagerness for her return to the stage, which is anticipated to be on February 2 after a month-long hiatus.

Impressive Career and Philanthropy

Christina Aguilera, represented worldwide by the United Talent Agency, boasts an illustrious career with over 75 million records sold globally. The pop star has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with five No. 1 singles and bagged seven Grammy Awards. In addition to her music, Aguilera is recognized for her philanthropic endeavors and is a co-founder of a sexual wellness lifestyle brand. Despite the recent health setback, she continues to be represented by Roc Nation and imPRint.

Next Steps for Ticket Holders

While the flu has momentarily halted Aguilera’s Las Vegas shows, the singer has advised fans holding tickets for the disrupted concerts to seek further information from their original point of purchase. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the rescheduled shows, the anticipation for Aguilera’s return remains high, signalling the unwavering support of her worldwide fan base.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

