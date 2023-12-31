en English
Arts & Entertainment

Aguilera’s Vegas Residency Premiere: A Stylish Kickoff to Mesmerizing Performances

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:56 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:41 pm EST
Pop icon Christina Aguilera dazzled audiences as she inaugurated her second Las Vegas residency on Saturday at the new Voltaire Belle De Nuit theater in The Venetian Resort and Casino. The 43-year-old powerhouse vocalist kicked off her 10-date tour, showcasing her dynamic stage presence, vocal prowess, and a striking wardrobe that added to the show’s visually compelling narrative.

Setting the Stage

The evening commenced with Aguilera making a striking entrance in a dramatic red Dawna Oak gown, a style statement echoing the bold fashion choices of Grace Jones and Bjork. The theater, a seductively intimate keyhole-themed venue with a capacity of 1,000, was filled to the brim with fans eager to witness the singer’s magnetic performance.

Costumes and Covers

Styled by Chris Horan, Aguilera made over 10 costume changes throughout the show. Among the jaw-dropping outfits was a black strapless PVC leotard paired with thigh-high boots, which she wore for a riveting cover of Lesley Gore’s ‘You Don’t Own Me’ and her chart-topping hit ‘Dirrty.’ Another standout was a black feathered Mugler catsuit she donned while performing the Bond theme ‘Diamonds Are Forever.’

Vocal Mastery and Repertoire

The setlist was a rich tapestry of Aguilera’s hit discography, including ‘Not Myself Tonight,’ ‘Your Body,’ ‘Genie in a Bottle,’ ‘Ain’t No Other Man,’ and ‘Lady Marmalade.’ Adding to the allure were covers like ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’ and ‘Welcome to Burlesque.’ The songstress also performed a track from the movie ‘Burlesque’ for the first time live, promising a unique experience for her fans. The concert was a testament to Aguilera’s powerful four-octave soprano voice and her ability to captivate an audience, leaving attendees with an unforgettable experience.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
