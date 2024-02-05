Christina Aguilera Extends Residency at Voltaire Nightclub

Pop music sensation Christina Aguilera has extended her residency at the high-profile Voltaire nightclub, adding a total of 12 new performances to the schedule. The residency extension comes on the heels of Aguilera's recent appearance as a presenter at the Grammy Awards, further cementing her status as a stalwart of the music industry.

Rescheduled and New Shows

The extended lineup includes two rescheduled shows slated for April 12-13, which were initially set for January but had to be postponed. There are also 10 brand new performances that have been scheduled for April 19-20, May 31-June 1, June 7-8, August 2-3, and August 30-31.

Ticket Sales

Tickets for these upcoming shows will be made available for Aguilera's fans and music enthusiasts starting from February 16. This gives ample time for those interested to secure their spots and experience the electrifying atmosphere of a live Aguilera performance.

On Stage at Voltaire

Aguilera has been a regular performer at Voltaire, delighting audiences with her hit songs such as "Genie in a Bottle", "Lady Marmalade", and "Fighter". Sharing the headline spot with her, alternatively, is Kylie Minogue, another pop icon who recently won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Dance Recording with her song "Padam Padam". The Voltaire nightclub also hosts the Belle de Nuit cabaret burlesque acts and DJ Zuzy on the same nights as the headliner performances, providing a diverse entertainment experience for the guests.