Arts & Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen’s Steamy Birthday Surprise for John Legend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
Chrissy Teigen’s Steamy Birthday Surprise for John Legend

On an unforgettable night, Chrissy Teigen gifted her husband, John Legend, a steamy lap dance as part of his 45th birthday celebrations. The couple, parents to four children, afforded themselves some exclusive adult entertainment while on vacation. Teigen, adorned in a showgirl outfit complemented by a feather headdress, stole the limelight by performing for her husband.

Detailed Look into the Celebration

The happening was immortalized in a video and a series of photographs, shared on Teigen’s Instagram, a space frequented by her 42.8 million followers. The post, which was devoid of captions, incorporated various snapshots from their vacation. This included Teigen cradling one of their infants and imbibing shower water on a yacht, all while donning a sheer swimsuit.

Star-studded Reactions

The post drew numerous reactions from celebrities including Kate Hudson, Jenna Dewan, and Andy Cohen. The birthday boy, John Legend, too, expressed his joy over the unique celebration.

The Power Couple’s Journey

The couple, who first crossed paths in 2006, tied the knot in 2013. They are proud parents to four children. Their journey, marked by such memorable moments, has always been generously shared with their followers, painting a vivid picture of their life together.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

