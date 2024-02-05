Chris Tomlin's Good Friday Nashville Concert: A Beacon of Faith and Charity

Grammy-winning artist, Chris Tomlin, is poised to make history once again, with the eighth annual Good Friday Nashville concert set to take place on March 29 at Bridgestone Arena. The event, which has become a beacon of unity and faith in the community, is also the venue's longest-running annual charity concert.

A Festival of Faith and Charity

Tomlin, a luminary in American worship music, is known for weaving his faith into his melodies. His concerts are more than just musical gatherings; they are a testament to his commitment to foster care and adoption causes. Serving as a platform for the non-profit organization 'For Others', co-founded by Tomlin and his wife, the Good Friday Nashville concert aims to alleviate the foster care and adoption crisis.

Star-Studded Guest Appearances

Tomlin has invited Willie Robertson, best known for his role in Duck Dynasty, to deliver an Easter message. Kari Jobe, a powerhouse in Contemporary Christian Music, will also grace the event as a special guest. Tomlin has hinted at more exciting guests and surprises, ensuring a memorable evening.

The Legacy of Good Friday Nashville

Since its inception in 2017, the Good Friday Nashville concert has consistently sold out, breaking attendance records and securing its place as the largest ticketed Christian concert at Bridgestone Arena. The pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 saw the event pivot to a virtual format, reaching audiences in 32 countries through TV, radio, and online streaming platforms. Since then, it has continued to engage a global audience via livestreams on Facebook and YouTube. The concert is produced by Awakening Events, in partnership with Tomlin, and is sponsored by leading Christian radio networks such as K-LOVE, Air1, The Fish, and WAY-FM.