Chris Jericho: The Wrestling Champion's Bowie Act and Balancing Act

The wrestling stage and music arena witnessed an unexpected crossover when Chris Jericho, former AEW World Heavyweight Champion, took to the stage in a David Bowie avatar. The spectacle was part of the Jericho Cruise 2024, a professional wrestling event held from January 26 to 28 aboard the Norwegian Pearl Cruise Ship.

Jericho's Multi-Faceted Talent

Not just a champion in the wrestling ring, Jericho has also made a name for himself as the frontman of the band Fozzy. Displaying his versatile talent, Jericho, clad in Bowie attire, performed covers of 'Blinding Lights' and 'Tainted Love' with Fozzy on stage. In an interview with WFAA, Jericho shared insights into his successful juggling act between his careers as a singer, wrestler, and actor. He credited his success to meticulous timing and the flexible schedule provided by AEW, which only demands his presence once a week.

The Evolution of Fozzy

Formed in 1999, Fozzy has seen Jericho as its lead vocalist from the very beginning. The band's current lineup boasts of guitarists Billy Grey and Rich Ward, bassist P. J. Farley, and drummer Grant Brooks. With a sound that Jericho describes as a blend of Metallica and Black Sabbath, Fozzy has released eight studio albums. Their focus has gradually shifted towards original material, breaking away from their initial approach that leaned heavily on cover songs.

Fozzy's Upcoming UK Tour

With the Jericho Cruise 2024 marking another successful chapter in their journey, Fozzy is now gearing up for a UK tour. Tickets and VIP packages are available for purchase, promising fans an unforgettable experience of music that blends the raw energy of wrestling with the pulsating rhythm of rock.