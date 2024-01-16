Choice Hotels Features Keegan-Michael Key in New Ad Campaign

Choice Hotels, a renowned name in the hospitality industry with brands like Radisson and Quality Inn under its umbrella, has launched a new commercial in the early days of 2024. The ad spotlights acclaimed comedian Keegan-Michael Key, known for his dynamic and versatile portrayal of characters.

Advertisment

Keegan-Michael Key Takes Center Stage

The commercial showcases Key engaging in a range of activities, catering to both leisure seekers and corporate guests. The interesting twist is that he plays a character that seems to be a riff on himself, bringing his unique comedic flair to the screen.

Tracing Key's Comedic Legacy

Advertisment

Keegan-Michael Key's comedic journey began in the 1990s, but he shot to fame with the Comedy Central series "Key & Peele" that aired in 2012. Prior to this, Key was a familiar face on "Mad TV," where he delivered memorable performances in over 100 episodes. However, "Key & Peele" offered him a platform to step out from the ensemble cast and truly showcase his comedic prowess and creativity.

Among his most memorable sketches from the show are "East/West College Bowl" and "Obama's Anger Translator." The latter sketch was so impactful that he performed it alongside President Barack Obama at the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Key's Continued Influence in Comedy

Post "Key & Peele," Keegan-Michael Key's comedic influence didn't wane. Instead, he continued to make his mark in the world of film and television. His unique comedic style, combined with his ability to create relatable and humorous characters, continues to entertain audiences worldwide.

Choice Hotels' Chief Marketing Officer Noha Abdalla shared that Keegan-Michael Key's involvement in their latest campaign underscores their growing presence in the upscale space. Given Key's popularity and appeal, this collaboration is likely to strengthen the brand's connection with its diverse customer base.