Choctaw Alumnus Roger Amerman: From Marvel’s Echo to Whitman College

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:53 am EST
Whitman College has welcomed back Roger Amerman, a proud Choctaw and member of the Class of 1981, in the prestigious position of O’Donnell Visiting Educator in Global Studies for Spring 2024. Amerman has been making waves recently with his unique blend of traditional craft and contemporary storytelling. He contributed as a beadwork consultant to Marvel’s Disney+ series Echo, where his work, featuring distinctive Choctaw designs, was woven into the wardrobe of the superhero Maya Lopez. One of the standout elements was a Sun and Fire medallion, a potent symbol reflecting Choctaw cosmology.

A Cultural Exchange with Marvel

The partnership with Marvel was not a simple transaction. It was a comprehensive process of cultural exchange that spanned a period of five months. Amerman immersed the design team in the intricate details of Choctaw beadwork, ensuring the authenticity and respectfulness of the final product. The collaboration was a testament to Marvel’s commitment to cultural accuracy, underlined by their active engagement with individuals from the Choctaw Nation across various areas of expertise.

Indigenizing Earth Sciences

But Amerman’s influence extends beyond the realm of popular culture. He has been an ardent promoter of Native American culture and history in academic circles. One of his initiatives includes teaching an interdisciplinary Ethnogeology class at Whitman College. This unique course aims to ‘Indigenize’ earth sciences by blending traditional indigenous knowledge with modern scientific concepts. The ultimate goal is to foster an appreciation for the deep relationship that exists between Indigenous communities and the land.

Championing Cultural Education and Celebration

In addition to his teaching role, Amerman has spearheaded events such as The Long Tent series and the inaugural Pášx̣apa Powwow at Whitman College. These events not only provide a platform for cultural celebration but also contribute significantly to the cultural education of the student body and the wider community. Roger Amerman’s appointment at Whitman College and his collaboration with Marvel exemplify the importance of cultural exchange and representation in all spheres of society, from entertainment to academia.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

