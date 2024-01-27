Chloe Sims Spotted in LA Amid Family Feud Rumors, Ahead of New Reality Show Season

Chloe Sims, the reality television star recognized for her role on 'The Only Way Is Essex' (TOWIE), recently enjoyed an evening in Los Angeles accompanied by her best friend Vas J Morgan and cousin Joey Essex. Despite swirling rumors of a quarrel with her sisters, Demi and Frankie Sims, Chloe seemed unfazed, radiating high spirits throughout the night.

Chloe Sims: Striking a Chord with Style

For the outing, Chloe donned a chic outfit, comprising a black jumper featuring a one-shoulder cut-out. This was stylishly paired with acid wash jeans, black suede heels, and a black Dolce & Gabbana bag. Adding a touch of glam to her ensemble were gold statement hoops, making her stand out as she stepped out in the city of stars.

Amidst Family Feud Rumors

The family outing comes amidst speculation of a feud between Chloe and her sisters, which allegedly sparked during the filming of a reality show produced by OnlyFans. The dispute reportedly led to Demi and Frankie returning to the UK, leaving Chloe behind in Los Angeles. This internal strife is further evident as the sisters have seemingly removed each other from their social media accounts. Representatives for Chloe, Frankie, and Demi have yet to respond to requests for a comment on the matter.

LA Night Out and the Upcoming Show

The group's night out in Los Angeles featured a visit to The Roosevelt, a prominent LA hotspot. Joey Essex, Chloe's cousin, is in town ahead of his forthcoming fight against KSI, a YouTuber who transitioned into a semi-professional boxer. Meanwhile, Chloe, along with her siblings Frankie, Demi, and Charlie, previously inked a £1 million deal for a reality TV show on OnlyFans' platform. The program, which is poised to return for a second season, vows to offer an intimate glimpse into their lives, especially after their relocation to Los Angeles and their brushes with A-list celebrities. Charlie Sims, the co-producer of the show, has expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming season, aiming for it to captivate viewers more than its predecessor.