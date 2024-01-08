Chitra Santhe: A Celebration of Art and Creativity in Bengaluru

Art lovers from across the nation gathered in Bengaluru for the 21st edition of Chitra Santhe, an annual art event that celebrates creativity and promotes art appreciation. The event, organized by the Chitra Kala Parisath, drew over 4.5 lakh visitors and featured 1,780 artists from 22 states, presenting a vibrant mosaic of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, and terracotta items.

Art for All

The ethos of Chitra Santhe is ‘art for all.’ The annual festival offers a unique platform for both budding and established artists to showcase their work. The event saw a diverse crowd of art enthusiasts, young and old, engaging with artists and purchasing artworks that resonated with them for their personal spaces. The event not only democratizes art but also encourages the public to explore their artistic interests and appreciation.

A Cultural Fiesta

However, Chitra Santhe is more than just an art exhibition. It’s a cultural fiesta that brings the city to life with a jubilant atmosphere created by live music, sketching activities, and the unique experience of seeing streets lined with beautiful art. Frequent attendees like Shaurya and Saina Sharma from Koramangala highlighted the event’s transformative impact through the variety of artworks presented by artists nationwide.

Government Support & Public Interest

The Karnataka Chief Minister expressed the government’s commitment to the development of art, announcing a grant of Rs 50 lakh for the Chitrakala Parishad. The overwhelming public interest in the event prompted traffic congestion, leading to the deployment of BMTC mini-buses and free auto rides for last-mile connectivity. Despite logistical challenges, the event’s ability to marry art appreciation with a lively community atmosphere has secured its place in the hearts of many, with a significant number expressing a desire to return each year.