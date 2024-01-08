en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Chitra Santhe: A Celebration of Art and Creativity in Bengaluru

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:04 pm EST
Chitra Santhe: A Celebration of Art and Creativity in Bengaluru

Art lovers from across the nation gathered in Bengaluru for the 21st edition of Chitra Santhe, an annual art event that celebrates creativity and promotes art appreciation. The event, organized by the Chitra Kala Parisath, drew over 4.5 lakh visitors and featured 1,780 artists from 22 states, presenting a vibrant mosaic of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, and terracotta items.

Art for All

The ethos of Chitra Santhe is ‘art for all.’ The annual festival offers a unique platform for both budding and established artists to showcase their work. The event saw a diverse crowd of art enthusiasts, young and old, engaging with artists and purchasing artworks that resonated with them for their personal spaces. The event not only democratizes art but also encourages the public to explore their artistic interests and appreciation.

A Cultural Fiesta

However, Chitra Santhe is more than just an art exhibition. It’s a cultural fiesta that brings the city to life with a jubilant atmosphere created by live music, sketching activities, and the unique experience of seeing streets lined with beautiful art. Frequent attendees like Shaurya and Saina Sharma from Koramangala highlighted the event’s transformative impact through the variety of artworks presented by artists nationwide.

Government Support & Public Interest

The Karnataka Chief Minister expressed the government’s commitment to the development of art, announcing a grant of Rs 50 lakh for the Chitrakala Parishad. The overwhelming public interest in the event prompted traffic congestion, leading to the deployment of BMTC mini-buses and free auto rides for last-mile connectivity. Despite logistical challenges, the event’s ability to marry art appreciation with a lively community atmosphere has secured its place in the hearts of many, with a significant number expressing a desire to return each year.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
50 seconds ago
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner: Love Unveiled at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
At the star-studded 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood’s elite gathered at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where among the glittering sea of celebrities, a young couple, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, commanded attention. Both adorned in striking all-black attire, their shared moments of affection became a focal point of the evening, igniting the social
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner: Love Unveiled at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Cillian Murphy Triumphs with Golden Globe Win for 'Oppenheimer'
5 mins ago
Cillian Murphy Triumphs with Golden Globe Win for 'Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy Clinches Golden Globe for 'Oppenheimer', Praises Co-stars and Director
6 mins ago
Cillian Murphy Clinches Golden Globe for 'Oppenheimer', Praises Co-stars and Director
Golden Globes 2024: 'Hunger Games' Co-Stars Lawrence and Kravitz Reunite
2 mins ago
Golden Globes 2024: 'Hunger Games' Co-Stars Lawrence and Kravitz Reunite
Laufey to Mesmerize Manila with Symphony Concert
2 mins ago
Laufey to Mesmerize Manila with Symphony Concert
'Succession' and 'Oppenheimer' Dominate 81st Annual Golden Globes
4 mins ago
'Succession' and 'Oppenheimer' Dominate 81st Annual Golden Globes
Latest Headlines
World News
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Avert Government Shutdown Amidst GOP Opposition
4 mins
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Avert Government Shutdown Amidst GOP Opposition
Jahvon Quinerly's Last-Second 3-Pointer Seals Victory for Memphis Tigers
5 mins
Jahvon Quinerly's Last-Second 3-Pointer Seals Victory for Memphis Tigers
NFL Teams Secure Playoff Spots as Regular Season Games Conclude
5 mins
NFL Teams Secure Playoff Spots as Regular Season Games Conclude
Thrilling College Basketball Games Across the US: Sunday, January 7th Recap
6 mins
Thrilling College Basketball Games Across the US: Sunday, January 7th Recap
Thrills, Spills, and Overtime Thrillers: January 7th College Basketball Roundup
6 mins
Thrills, Spills, and Overtime Thrillers: January 7th College Basketball Roundup
Unmasking MRFF's Research Priorities: Insights from Recent Webinar
6 mins
Unmasking MRFF's Research Priorities: Insights from Recent Webinar
Iowa House 2024: Unchanged Balance, New Faces, and Leadership Shifts
7 mins
Iowa House 2024: Unchanged Balance, New Faces, and Leadership Shifts
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
7 mins
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
7 mins
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
1 hour
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
1 hour
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
6 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app