Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’: A Grand Fantasy Adventure

On the cinematic horizon is a thrilling socio-fantasy adventure, ‘Vishwambhara’, marking the 156th venture of the acclaimed Telugu actor, Chiranjeevi, affectionately known as ‘Megastar’. In collaboration with director Vassishta Mallidi, this project is being helmed by UV Creations, with a planned release during Sankranthi 2025.

‘Vishwambhara’: A Grand Fantasy

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, ‘Vishwambhara’, promises to be a grand fantasy, with themes deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. The makers have created an air of expectation by unveiling a captivating concept video alongside the title announcement, providing a sneak peek into the fantastical world that awaits audiences.

Behind the Scenes

Although the cast and crew details are currently under wraps, the film boasts of a stellar team. The music and lyrics are the creative output of Oscar-winners MM Keeravani and Chandrabose, with Chota K Naidu handling the cinematography and Sai Madhav Burra providing the script.

UV Creations: A Hub of Activity

Alongside the buzz surrounding ‘Vishwambhara’, UV Creations is making waves with various other projects. Trailers and interviews related to ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’, a film with a comedic element, are available, and the release date has been announced. Additionally, the official trailer for ‘Adipurush’ in Telugu is out. UV Creations continues to engage with its audience through social media platforms, encouraging followers to stay tuned for more updates.