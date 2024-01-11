en English
Arts & Entertainment

Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ Set for Hindi Re-release; Actor Continues with New Projects

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ Set for Hindi Re-release; Actor Continues with New Projects

The silver screen journey of ‘Acharya’, a movie starring the renowned actor, Chiranjeevi, has been a tumultuous one. Falling short in its box office expectations, the film is now poised for a re-release in Hindi on the production company’s YouTube channel. The narrative of ‘Acharya’ follows a naxalite leader and his alliance with a character named Sidda, to counter the malevolent actions of a corrupt local politician.

A Second Chance for ‘Acharya’

Despite its initial underperformance in theaters, ‘Acharya’ was offered a lifeline through digital streaming. The film was released on Amazon Prime, extending its reach to audiences in various regional languages. This re-release in Hindi presents another opportunity for ‘Acharya’ to connect with a wider audience and perhaps, redeem its initial financial setback.

Unfazed by Past Failures

Chiranjeevi, a seasoned actor in the Indian film industry, has been no stranger to box-office hits and misses. Following ‘Acharya’, his film ‘Bhola Shankar’ also fell prey to significant financial losses. However, these setbacks have not dampened his spirit. Unfazed, Chiranjeevi continues to invest his time and talent in new projects.

On the Horizon: ‘Vishwambhara’

Currently, Chiranjeevi is engrossed in the shooting of ‘Vishwambhara’, an epic fantasy film. Helmed by director Vasishta Mallidi, ‘Vishwambhara’ boasts of a stellar cast including popular actresses Trisha and Anushka Shetty. Regardless of the financial outcome of his past endeavors, Chiranjeevi’s commitment to his craft remains unwavering as he embarks on this new cinematic journey.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

