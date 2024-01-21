Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Set for Ayodhya, Bid Farewell to Fans with a Meet-and-Greet

The city of Ayodhya is all set to witness the presence of the Telugu film industry's icons, Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, at the significant Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. The duo surprised their ardent fans with a meet-and-greet session before their departure, creating a buzz online.

Meet and Greet Stirring Excitement

As the father-son duo prepared for their journey, they took time to interact with their fans outside their residence in Hyderabad. They graciously accepted gifts, creating an atmosphere of warmth and excitement. The digital sphere lit up with videos and photos from the event, with fans expressing their enthusiasm and anticipation for the duo's journey to Ayodhya. Ram Charan, donned in a white sweatshirt and black pants, and Chiranjeevi, in his all-black ensemble, captured the attention and admiration of the crowd.

A Special Gift

Among the gifts they received, one that stood out was an idol of Lord Hanuman, accepted inside a temple. This particular photo has attracted significant attention online, symbolizing the duo's reverence and devotion.

Chiranjeevi's Sentiments on Social Media

Chiranjeevi later took to social media to express his feelings about the upcoming event. He spoke of the honor he felt being invited to the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol, drawing a parallel between his name and that of Lord Hanuman. He also extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the roles they have played in organizing the ceremony and expressed his anticipation for the event.