Chiranjeevi and Family Celebrate Sankranti; Actor Gears Up for ‘Mega 156’

The festival of Sankranti, a time of joy and togetherness, has been celebrated in style by the renowned Telugu actor, Chiranjeevi, and his extended family. In a heartwarming display of familial affection, the actor shared a photograph on social media, capturing the essence of the celebration. The family, all adorned in traditional attire, posed for the camera, their smiles mirroring the festive spirit.

Sankranti Celebrations in Traditional Attire

The photograph, shared widely on social platforms, shows the women in the family, elegantly dressed in red sarees and the men, including Chiranjeevi himself, in white kurtas. Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidala, are seen taking a central position, surrounded by their loved ones. Their son, Ram Charan, a notable actor himself, is also featured in the photo along with his wife, Upasana Konidela, and their daughter, Klin Kaara.

A Family Celebration Highlighted on Social Media

Upasana Konidela also contributed to the celebration’s online highlight with an Instagram story. She posted candid moments from the family gathering, including a scene where Ram Charan is seen flipping dosas. The family’s love and laughter, captured in these stories, painted a vivid picture of the joyous occasion, resonating deeply with their global fan base.

Chiranjeevi’s Upcoming Venture – ‘Mega 156’

Beyond the celebration, Chiranjeevi’s professional life also made news. The actor is set to star in a fantasy film titled ‘Mega 156’, directed by Vassishta, and produced by UV Creations. This project, being a fantasy film, marks a unique venture for Chiranjeevi after a considerable gap, stirring anticipation among his fans.

As the festival of Sankranti brought a wave of joy and togetherness for the Chiranjeevi family, it also gave fans a glimpse into their private celebrations. The shared photograph, the social media highlights, and the anticipation of Chiranjeevi’s new venture, all added to the festive spirit, making this Sankranti a memorable one for the family and their fans alike.