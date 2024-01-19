Chinook Blast Winter Festival: A Burst of Winter Wonders Returns to Calgary

Calgary is ready to embrace the frosty elements once again as the city's signature winter festival, Chinook Blast, gears up to return for its fourth consecutive year. Scheduled to run from February 2 to February 19, the festival boasts an impressive lineup of over 200 experiences spread across three weekends, with the iconic Olympic Plaza serving as the festival's heart and soul.

Encompassing a Spectrum of Experiences

The diverse festival program promises to cater to a variety of tastes, blending arts, culture, sports, and business. The opening weekend will feature YYC Hacks, the city's largest hackathon, hosted at Bow Valley College. This tech challenge invites participants to devise innovative technology solutions aimed at enhancing Calgary's accessibility for both visitors and newcomers.

A Celebration of Heritage and Community

Chinook Blast's second weekend coincides with the Lunar New Year, adding an extra layer of festivity to the event. The Imagine Asian Night Market will be a key attraction, characterized by a vibrant dragon dance and a stunning lantern parade scheduled for February 9. The event will also host the Four Winds Indigenous Showcase and Market, the Asian Heritage Foundation, and the Market Collective, all taking place at the City Hall Atrium.

Boost to Local Economy and Artists

Mayor Jyoti Gondek expressed her excitement for the festival, particularly highlighting the markets for their role in supporting local artists and vendors. As an economic powerhouse, last year's Chinook Blast festival pulled in approximately $13.5 million in economic activity and drew crowds of over 370,000 attendees, reinforcing its status as a pivotal winter event in the city's calendar.