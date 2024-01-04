en English
Arts & Entertainment

Chinese University Dance Crew Clinches Gold at Nike-Sponsored Street Dance Competition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
Chinese University Dance Crew Clinches Gold at Nike-Sponsored Street Dance Competition

In a charged and electrifying atmosphere, the Beijing station of the Nike National University Street Dance Competition witnessed a stunning victory. A dance crew by the name of ‘Password’ from the Communication University of China clinched the coveted golden prize with an evocative street dance routine that captivated the audience and judges alike.

A Dance of Power and Rebellion

The crew’s performance was a stirring narrative of 14 bullies playing with a leopard. The story took an unexpected twist when the hunted leopard turned the tables, embodying the wild spirit of the animal. The performance, brimming with intricate stage choreography and dynamic formations, brought the narrative to life.

The effective use of musical elements further amplified the storytelling, adding layers of depth and emotion. The crew’s unique approach to street dance, blending traditional motifs with contemporary beats, showcased their technical prowess and creative potential.

First of Its Kind

The competition, sponsored by sportswear giant Nike, is the first of its kind at a national level for university students in China. It aims to provide a platform for students and the dance community to express themselves creatively and exhibit their dancing talents.

Street Dance Gaining Momentum

The event underscores the growing popularity and recognition of street dance within university settings. It reflects the shifts in the cultural landscape where street dance is no longer seen as a fringe movement but a form of art that encourages self-expression, resilience, and innovation.

Brands like Nike are tapping into this evolving trend, engaging with the art form to foster talent and self-expression among students. By sponsoring such events, they are not only promoting their brand but also contributing to the creation of a vibrant, inclusive dance community.

Arts & Entertainment China Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

