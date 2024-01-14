en English
Chinese Spring Festival Cinema 2024: Comedy Films Take Center Stage; Notable Divorce in Entertainment Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Chinese Spring Festival Cinema 2024: Comedy Films Take Center Stage; Notable Divorce in Entertainment Industry

As the 2024 Chinese Spring Festival cinema season kicks off on February 10, comedy films take center stage with an impressive lineup of works from acclaimed directors Zhang Yimou and Jia Ling, known for the celebrated film ‘Hi, Mom’. This period is a high point for movie releases in China, often showcasing blockbuster films aimed at drawing substantial audiences during the holiday. A vivid snapshot of this festive movie-going tradition is captured in Shenyang, Northeast China’s Liaoning Province, where a young girl alongside an adult are spotted standing in front of movie posters in a cinema during the New Year’s Day holidays.

Comedy Films Lead the Spring Festival Lineup

The 2024 Spring Festival cinema season will spotlight seven major releases, including the highly anticipated 11th face-off between Jackie Chan and Stephen Chow. Moviegoers eagerly await the films ‘Legend’, starring Jackie Chan, and ‘Mermaid 2’, directed by Stephen Chow, both of which are expected to be crowd pullers at the festival. The longstanding rivalry and impact of Jackie Chan and Stephen Chow on the Chinese film industry further intensify anticipation for this festival season.

Divorce in Chinese Entertainment Industry

In a separate development within the Chinese entertainment sphere, acclaimed actress Zhang Ziyi and singer Wang Feng have announced their divorce after an eight-year marriage. This news holds significance as both are influential figures within the Chinese entertainment industry, and their personal lives often make headlines.

Chinese Film Industry Ventures into Science Fiction

Marking a shift in genre focus, the Chinese film scene is experiencing increased interest in science fiction cinema. The recent establishment of the Science Fiction Film Working Committee by the Chinese Film Association indicates a growing investment in this genre within the country’s film industry. This development could potentially reshape the narrative of Chinese cinema and its global impact.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

