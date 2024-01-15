en English
Arts & Entertainment

China’s Film Industry Makes a Comeback: A Robust Recovery in Box Office Sales

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
China’s film industry, once impacted by the global pandemic, is now witnessing a robust recovery. The resurgence of moviegoers and the surge in box office revenues during the recent New Year holiday period are stark indicators of this recovery. According to the China Film Administration, from December 30 to January 1, over 36.6 million theater visits were recorded, generating a whopping 1.53 billion yuan. Domestic films, basking in the limelight, accounted for 92 percent of this revenue.

‘Shining for One Thing’ Leads the Pack

The romantic drama ‘Shining for One Thing,’ an adaptation of a beloved TV series, emerged as the highest-grossing film during the holiday period. This success underlines the growing popularity and acceptance of domestic productions. Other films that caught the audience’s fancy include the office satire ‘Johnny Keep Walking!’ and the Hong Kong crime film ‘The Goldfinger.’

Year-On-Year Increase in Box Office Gross

The year 2023 marked an impressive 83.4 percent year-on-year increase in total box office gross for the Chinese film industry, amounting to 54.91 billion yuan. Despite this significant boost, the total gross is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. However, the upward trajectory is a positive sign for the industry.

Expanding Access to Rural Areas

Another noteworthy development is the expansion of rural digital cinema chains, which are now providing free screenings to rural inhabitants. This initiative has widened the reach of the film industry and made cinema more accessible to a broader demographic.

Industry experts credit this recovery to the high-quality domestic productions that have captivated audiences, and the enduring appeal of Chinese cinema. As the industry continues to rebound, it will be intriguing to observe the unfolding trends and their influence on the global cinematic landscape.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

