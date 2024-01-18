China’s Design Renaissance: A Confluence of Art, Design and Architecture

In a vibrant display of culture and innovation, China is set to host an array of architectural and design events, with the spotlight on Heatherwick Studio’s Building Soulfulness exhibition. Having already created a buzz in Japan and South Korea, the exhibition is now marking its footprint in Shanghai. Curated by the esteemed Mami Kataoka, the event flaunts models of the studio’s global projects, including a full-scale Airo car model and spun chairs. It also presents the West Bund Orbit project in Shanghai, inviting dialogue about the emotional impact of urban spaces and the future of urban development in China.

Guangzhou Design Triennial: A Melting Pot of Discourse

The Guangzhou Design Triennial, curated by Naiyi Wang, is another event capturing the attention of design enthusiasts. It brings together interdisciplinary designers to discuss politics, ethics, and global challenges through the lens of design. The event is expected to stimulate thought-provoking conversations and provide fresh perspectives on pressing issues.

Compasso d’Oro and the Italian Design Narrative

Another highlight is the Compasso d’Oro’s Seventy Years Leading Italian Design Trends exhibition in Shanghai. Showcasing over 100 award-winning designs across seven themes, it explores the interplay between craft, technology, and culture in design. The exhibition is designed by Aldo Cibic and Joseph Dejardin and is hosted at the Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery.

Italian Fashion Through the Ages

Also on the itinerary is the Beauty Changes: 100 Years of Italian Fashion and Costume exhibition. Chronicling over a century of Italian fashion evolution, the exhibition presents items from 1900 to contemporary works. Curated by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the exhibition includes over 400 artefacts and is hosted at the Start Museum in a historical railway station renovated by Jean Nouvel.

These events serve as platforms for creative exchange and underline the historical and cultural significance of design in the region. They form a part of China’s broader efforts to foster a vibrant design ecosystem and stimulate intellectual discourse on design and its implications.