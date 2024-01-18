en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

China’s Design Renaissance: A Confluence of Art, Design and Architecture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
China’s Design Renaissance: A Confluence of Art, Design and Architecture

In a vibrant display of culture and innovation, China is set to host an array of architectural and design events, with the spotlight on Heatherwick Studio’s Building Soulfulness exhibition. Having already created a buzz in Japan and South Korea, the exhibition is now marking its footprint in Shanghai. Curated by the esteemed Mami Kataoka, the event flaunts models of the studio’s global projects, including a full-scale Airo car model and spun chairs. It also presents the West Bund Orbit project in Shanghai, inviting dialogue about the emotional impact of urban spaces and the future of urban development in China.

Guangzhou Design Triennial: A Melting Pot of Discourse

The Guangzhou Design Triennial, curated by Naiyi Wang, is another event capturing the attention of design enthusiasts. It brings together interdisciplinary designers to discuss politics, ethics, and global challenges through the lens of design. The event is expected to stimulate thought-provoking conversations and provide fresh perspectives on pressing issues.

Compasso d’Oro and the Italian Design Narrative

Another highlight is the Compasso d’Oro’s Seventy Years Leading Italian Design Trends exhibition in Shanghai. Showcasing over 100 award-winning designs across seven themes, it explores the interplay between craft, technology, and culture in design. The exhibition is designed by Aldo Cibic and Joseph Dejardin and is hosted at the Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery.

Italian Fashion Through the Ages

Also on the itinerary is the Beauty Changes: 100 Years of Italian Fashion and Costume exhibition. Chronicling over a century of Italian fashion evolution, the exhibition presents items from 1900 to contemporary works. Curated by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the exhibition includes over 400 artefacts and is hosted at the Start Museum in a historical railway station renovated by Jean Nouvel.

These events serve as platforms for creative exchange and underline the historical and cultural significance of design in the region. They form a part of China’s broader efforts to foster a vibrant design ecosystem and stimulate intellectual discourse on design and its implications.

0
Arts & Entertainment China Fashion
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 mins ago
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
The Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC), an iconic phenomenon in Korean pop culture since its inception in 2010, has become a battleground for K-Pop idols, showcasing their prowess in various sports. While the event has been a magnet for fans, it has also been a hotbed of controversy, especially concerning the injuries sustained by the
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
Meghalaya Releases State Anthem in Celebration of 52nd Year of Statehood
16 mins ago
Meghalaya Releases State Anthem in Celebration of 52nd Year of Statehood
Normani Teases Exciting Updates about Upcoming Album at Sundance 2024
17 mins ago
Normani Teases Exciting Updates about Upcoming Album at Sundance 2024
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
7 mins ago
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Festival Commences Early, Celebrates Artistic Flights with 'Udaan'
11 mins ago
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Festival Commences Early, Celebrates Artistic Flights with 'Udaan'
New Illustrations Highlight Changes in 'The Hunger Games' Movie Adaptation
12 mins ago
New Illustrations Highlight Changes in 'The Hunger Games' Movie Adaptation
Latest Headlines
World News
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Makes Ground in Itanagar
17 seconds
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Makes Ground in Itanagar
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
39 seconds
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
Teacup Nordic: A Cross-Country Skiing Destination that's Gaining Traction
59 seconds
Teacup Nordic: A Cross-Country Skiing Destination that's Gaining Traction
Embrace Winter Fun with the Best Snow Tubes of 2024
1 min
Embrace Winter Fun with the Best Snow Tubes of 2024
Ald. Pat Dowell Discusses Potential New White Sox Stadium with South Loop Developers
1 min
Ald. Pat Dowell Discusses Potential New White Sox Stadium with South Loop Developers
U.S. Government's Surveillance on 'Trump' and 'MAGA' Related Bank Transactions Raises Concerns
2 mins
U.S. Government's Surveillance on 'Trump' and 'MAGA' Related Bank Transactions Raises Concerns
Airport Controversy: Migrants Bypassing Standard TSA Protocols?
2 mins
Airport Controversy: Migrants Bypassing Standard TSA Protocols?
A Day of High-Octane High School Basketball Games Across Venues
2 mins
A Day of High-Octane High School Basketball Games Across Venues
Suozzi, Italian-American Groups Criticize Pilip's Campaign for Anti-Italian Slur
2 mins
Suozzi, Italian-American Groups Criticize Pilip's Campaign for Anti-Italian Slur
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
12 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
1 hour
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
1 hour
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
3 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
3 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights
4 hours
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app