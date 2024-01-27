Chicago’s Uptown Neighborhood Set to Celebrate Lunar New Year with Grand Parade

The vibrant community of Uptown, Chicago, is once again ready to ring in the Lunar New Year with grandeur and gusto. Keeping alive a long-standing tradition, the neighborhood is all set to host a spectacular parade on February 17, celebrating the 'Year of the Dragon.'

Parade Details

Beginning at 1 p.m. sharp, the parade will take off from the corner of Argyle & Winthrop. Over 20 local community groups and cultural institutions will join the procession, showcasing the diversity and unity that makes Uptown a unique place.

Performances to Watch Out For

A variety of performances are lined up for the event, promising a feast for the senses. The CMAA youth dancers are all set to charm the audience with their lion and lotus dances, showcasing a blend of tradition and youth energy. Students from Swift Elementary, known for their vibrant performances, will also be part of the event. Adding to the list is the Hoang Phuc Lion Dance Association from the University of Illinois at Chicago, bringing their mastery and passion to the streets of Uptown.

Beyond the Parade

The parade is not a standalone celebration. The entire Uptown area is gearing up with additional happenings to welcome the New Year. Food and art programs are being organized, designed to usher in a sense of new beginnings and good fortune for the community. These programs will supplement the parade, making the Lunar New Year celebration in Uptown not just a day-long event, but a holistic cultural experience.