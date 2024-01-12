en English
Arts & Entertainment

Chicago’s Classical Music and Jazz Scene: A Riveting Start to 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
The city of Chicago is abuzz with the thrilling anticipation of an enthralling classical music and jazz season in the first half of 2024. The Symphony Center is set to mark its 30th jazz series anniversary with a star-studded lineup, featuring the likes of Makaya McCraven, Meshell Ndegeocello, Ron Carter, Christian McBride, Eliades Ochoa, and Herbie Hancock.

Parker and Ruo: A Blend of New and Traditional

Guitarist Jeff Parker and his ensemble, the New Breed, are expected to add a contemporary touch to the Chicago jazz scene with a performance that highlights Parker’s individual compositions. Meanwhile, at the Studebaker Theater, composer Huang Ruo’s opera ‘Book of Mountains and Seas’ will bring a dash of innovation to the stage with its imaginative use of puppetry. The opera will be performed by Ars Nova Copenhagen, promising a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

Chorale and Jazz: Echoes of the Past, Present, and Future

Adding to the musical feast, the Los Angeles Master Chorale will reinterpret Heinrich Schutz’s ‘Musikalische Exequien’ at the Harris Theater, offering an exclusive perspective on the early Baroque requiem. The city’s own Chicago Jazz Philharmonic, led by Orbert Davis, will pay homage to jazz legends Lil Hardin Armstrong, Mary Lou Williams, and Nina Simone at the Kehrein Center for the Arts.

Rands, Sinfonietta, and Opera: A Celebration of Diversity

Guarneri Hall will host a two-part concert in honor of composer Bernard Rands’ 90th birthday, presenting his music alongside related works. The Chicago Sinfonietta has planned a series of premieres and debuts, including memorable performances by violinist Amaryn Olmeda and composer-singer Clarice Assad. The Haymarket Opera Company is set to stage Maria Margherita Grimani’s opera ‘La decollazione di San Giovanni Battista’ for the first time in the modern era, offering a unique treat to the opera lovers.

In an endeavor to blend art with social commentary, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago will host the opera ‘FORCE!’, an abolitionist narrative penned by Anna Martine Whitehead and others, set against the backdrop of a prison waiting room. On a similar note, the Seventeenth Church of Christ, Scientist in Chicago will host the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert on March 27, 2024, featuring cellist David Caplan and pianist Rick Ferguson, with the option to view the concert online as well.

