Chicago The Musical Takes the Stage in Brisbane: An Experience Enhanced by Luxurious Hospitality

January 4 marks a significant date for theater enthusiasts in Brisbane, as Chicago The Musical, the longest-running Broadway show, opens its curtains at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC. The acclaimed production, renowned for its gripping narrative of murder, greed, corruption, and treachery, is set to captivate audiences with its remarkable cast, featuring luminaries such as Anthony Warlow, Zoë Ventoura, Lucy Maunder, Peter Rowsthorn, and Asabi Goodman.

Lights, Camera, Action!

Chicago The Musical, graced with a glittering score that includes hits like “All That Jazz” and “Razzle Dazzle”, has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy. The narrative follows Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer, as she navigates through the treacherous path of sensational tabloid headlines while trying to evade conviction for the murder of her lover.

Celebrating in Style

In a bid to amplify the theatre-going experience, Rydges South Bank has partnered with Chicago The Musical to present the ‘Jazz, Style, and Stay’ package. This enticing offer includes accommodation, two “A Reserve” tickets to the show, parking, breakfast, and a late checkout, making it an excellent choice for locals and visitors seeking to enrich their theatrical experience.

A Taste of Chicago

Adding to this, the Soleil Pool Bar at Rydges South Bank has crafted two signature cocktails in honor of the musical’s lead characters, aptly named ‘The Velma’ and ‘The Roxie’. Alongside these beverages, a themed appetizer plate dubbed ‘Chicago Bites’ will be served, rendering the entire affair an immersive journey into the world of Chicago The Musical.

With tickets available for performances until February 4, this is an opportunity not to be missed for those who appreciate the art of theater, the thrill of a captivating story, and the joy of luxurious hospitality.