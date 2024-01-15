Chicago Street Theatre Brings ‘Lips Together, Teeth Apart’ to Life

As the winter chill subsides, the Chicago Street Theatre in Valparaiso, Indiana, is inviting audiences to embrace the summer spirit with its riveting production of Terrence McNally’s dark comedy, “Lips Together, Teeth Apart.” The play is an exploration of complex relationships and societal norms, set against the backdrop of Fire Island, a popular seaside resort renowned for its vibrant gay community.

Setting the Stage

The narrative unfolds over the 4th of July weekend in the early 1990s—a period marked by the widespread fear of AIDS. The scenic design, a masterstroke by Allison Granat, is a testament to the theatre’s commitment to authenticity. It includes a water-filled pool and a fully functional beach shower that may inadvertently splash the front-row audience, adding a realistic touch to the performances scheduled from January 19 to 28.

A Delayed Delight

“Lips Together, Teeth Apart” was initially slated to be part of the theatre’s 2020 season. However, the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a delay in its production. Now, finally, the play is set to debut, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Michael Glorioso, Anne Nicholls, and Erik Gollnick. Notably, set designer Allison Granat also steps into the shoes of a character, adding another layer of intrigue to the production.

A Play that Plays with Norms

Under the adept co-direction of Lisa Formosa-Parmigiano and Tyler Mills, the play brings to life the struggles of two straight couples grappling with the tense social climate. The play is marked by adult themes and strong language, and even includes a mention of suicide. Despite its heavy themes, “Lips Together, Teeth Apart” is described as entertaining and fun, striking a fine balance between laughter and introspection. With a runtime of two hours and fifteen minutes, including an intermission, the play promises to be a compelling experience for theatre enthusiasts.