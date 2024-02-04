Marina Squerciati Teases Intriguing Plot Twists in Chicago P.D. Season 11

Chicago P.D., the popular television series, is set to introduce new plot developments and character arcs as it progresses into its 11th season. Marina Squerciati, who portrays Officer Kim Burgess, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar, known for his role as Torres, have hinted at the forthcoming changes in the narrative, promising an engrossing viewing experience for fans.

Rekindling Old Flames and A Possible Wedding

In a surprising revelation, Squerciati suggested that her character, Burgess, and Patrick John Flueger's character, Ruzek, are once again engaged. This development implies a potential wedding storyline that could bring a touch of romance to the otherwise gritty and intense show.

A Dark Turn for the Narrative

However, the upcoming season isn't all about blossoming love stories. Squerciati also hinted at a darker narrative, with the series planning to introduce a serial killer plotline. This move is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they follow the pursuit and capture of a ruthless murderer.

The Return of 'Voight Rage'

Another significant development to look out for is the return of Sergeant Hank Voight's aggressive side, colloquially known as 'Voight rage.' According to Squerciati, viewers will witness a resurgence of Voight's old tendencies, a return to the character's more volatile and unpredictable nature.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who plays Torres, echoed Squerciati's assertions. Aguilar hinted at his character's return from furlough and suggested that Voight's darker elements will resurface. This promises a captivating narrative where the lines between right and wrong become increasingly blurred.

Squerciati expressed her admiration for the series' willingness to dive into complex and messy storylines. She reflected on past narratives that didn't result in clear-cut victories, further emphasizing the show's commitment to depicting the harsh realities of law enforcement.