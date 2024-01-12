en English
Arts & Entertainment

Chicago Fire Season 12: A Tumultuous Journey Ahead for Severide

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:30 pm EST
Chicago Fire Season 12: A Tumultuous Journey Ahead for Severide

Fans of ‘Chicago Fire’ can gear up for an intense journey as Season 12 promises powerful developments for the character of Severide, played by Taylor Kinney. The upcoming season’s narrative will revolve around Severide’s return to full-time duty after a leave of absence and the profound consequences this return will have on his personal and professional life.

Severide’s Comeback and the Marital Strife

Executive Producer Andrea Newman has hinted at a turbulent road ahead for Severide and his wife Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo. The exclusive trailer suggests Kidd had to bring Severide back from Alabama by force, indicating potential friction in their marriage. The shift in dynamics during Severide’s absence could be a catalyst for emotional turmoil and potentially, transformation in their relationship.

An Arson Case and the Addiction Fear

Adding to the brewing storm, the season premiere will dive into an arson case that Severide becomes deeply engrossed in. Kidd’s fear that arson could turn into an addiction for Severide is set to cause further tension in their marriage. The show’s creators have masterfully intertwined this professional challenge with Severide’s personal conflicts, thus heightening the drama.

Impact on Colleagues and the Theme of Change

Severide’s absence has not only affected his personal life but also left an imprint on his professional circle, particularly his colleague Cruz who took over leadership of Squad. This sets the stage for potential conflict and resolution. The overarching theme of the season is change, suggesting not just growth for Severide and Kidd’s relationship, but also for the entire cast of characters. This narrative direction promises to keep the audience on edge throughout the season. ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 is scheduled to premiere on NBC on January 17.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

