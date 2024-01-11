Chiang Mai’s ‘Glom Glom! Children’s Festival’: A Tapestry of Creativity and Play

In the heart of Thailand’s cultural hub, Chiang Mai, the ‘Glom Glom! Children’s Festival’ is scheduled to unfold, promising a vibrant tapestry of creativity and play. This elaborately tailored event for children is set to run this Saturday from 3 to 9 pm at the Old Chiangmai Cultural Centre. It presents a dynamic blend of performances, interactive workshops, and creative play opportunities, all designed to inspire and engage the younger generation.

Performances that Echo with Childlike Wonder

At the core of the festival is an eclectic lineup of performances, including a sing-a-long, dance-a-long concert featuring new children’s music. This unique concert is orchestrated by the local theatre company, Glom, and carries the added excitement of being recorded live for an upcoming album. Notable performers gracing the stage include local bands and performers like Ming & SuperRich and the enchanting Mali the Flamenco dancer.

Workshops: A Canvas for Unbridled Creativity

Amplifying the festival’s charm is a dedicated workshop zone, where children can immerse themselves in creating costumes and instruments. These handmade treasures serve a dual purpose, as they can be used on an open-mic stage, encouraging kids to step into the spotlight and reveal their budding talents. Adding an element of mystique to the festivities is a hidden theatre nestled within a mirror maze, captivating young imaginations.

A Feast for the Senses

The festival also hosts a tantalizing array of food and drinks, courtesy of Kad Mua market stalls and other local Chiang Mai food vendors. A bar is also on-site, offering a relaxed environment for parents to unwind. The event’s commitment to a fully immersive experience is further reflected in its phone-free policy, ensuring that digital distractions are kept at bay. All phones are to be sealed in bags at entry, fostering a sense of presence and connection.

The ‘Glom Glom! Children’s Festival’ is not just an event; it is an experience, a journey into a world of fantasy and creativity, underpinned by a commitment to fostering a nurturing, immersive environment for children.