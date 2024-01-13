Chester to Premiere ‘I Have a Dream: The Broadway Musical’ Amidst Community Events

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Chester’s downtown, a beacon of culture, art, and technology is set to make a significant mark on the community. The Downtown Chester Culture Arts and Technology Center is gearing up to host the premiere of ‘I Have a Dream: The Broadway Musical’ on January 13. This event, free-of-charge, is a reflection of the collective efforts of Dawn Michelle Chamberlain, Herman LeVern Jones, and Dr. Gregory McPherson. The trio, with their diverse backgrounds, has managed to weave a compelling narrative of redemption, featuring a cast as diverse as the story itself.

A Tale of Redemption

The narrative unfolds with a cast that includes politicians, a celebrity boxer, and a fashion designer. It steers clear of the typical Broadway glamour, focusing instead on hard-hitting themes such as criminal justice reform and anti-violence. The production aims to inspire positive changes in the community, igniting conversations around these critical issues.

More Than Just a Show

The day isn’t just about the musical; it is a cultural event, a meeting point for the community. It includes discussions, storytelling, art auctions, and even free tablet giveaways. The goal is to engage as many members of the community as possible, fostering a sense of unity and shared identity.

A Burst of Community Events

In addition to the musical premiere, Chester will also witness a string of other community events. Fans of music will be treated to a performance by Radoslav Lorković, presented by Lansdowne Folk Club. For the green thumbs, there’s a winter gardening workshop and seed library launch at Media-Upper Providence Free Library. The Linvilla Orchards promises fun with indoor mini golf, and Autograph Brasserie is set to host a Galentine’s Day event. Rounding off the list is a recital by organist James Kealey at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, promising an evening of soul-stirring music.

For those interested in literature and film, the Schoolhouse Senior Center is hosting a discussion on the classic ‘Gone with the Wind,’ featuring Roz Benton. This wave of cultural events not only brings the community together but also celebrates the spirit and rich diversity of Chester.