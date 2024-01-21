Cheryl Burke Reflects on Her 'Scary' Decision to Depart from 'Dancing with the Stars'

Cheryl Burke, the celebrated professional dancer, has candidly discussed her emotionally charged decision to bid farewell to 'Dancing with the Stars', a show she graced with her presence for 26 illustrious seasons. The 39-year-old described her departure as a momentous end of an era and a nerve-wracking choice, given her 17-year-long association with the show.

Stepping Away from the Spotlight

Revealing the turmoil of mixed emotions behind her decision to PEOPLE magazine, Burke acknowledged the significant role that 'Dancing with the Stars' played in shaping her life and career. The show was not just a platform for her dancing prowess but also a journey that she embarked on for nearly two decades. Her announcement of the departure, made in November 2022, was described as one of the most challenging decisions she had to make. Despite the emotional turmoil, Burke feels the decision was right for her.

'Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans' - A New Beginning

As she stepped out of one spotlight, another beckoned. Burke mentioned that her podcast series, 'Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans', has been instrumental in her transition away from the show. The podcast series, which dives into the truth behind the glitz and glamour of the ballroom dancing world, has provided her with a new platform to express herself and connect with her fans.

The Emotional Impact of Departure

Burke’s emotional response to her departure was not hidden from her fans. In a candid admission to E! News, she confessed to shedding tears, a reaction that was unusual for her, signifying the depth of her emotional ties to the show. Yet, Burke remains hopeful and excited for her future endeavors, carrying with her the memories and experiences of a show that left an indelible mark on her life.